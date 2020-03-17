Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.64. 61,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,655 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

