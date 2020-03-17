Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Shares of COUP opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average is $147.98. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,733.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $188,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,073,655. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

