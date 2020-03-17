Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $10,650,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,100,196.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,073,655. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

