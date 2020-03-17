Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $171.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,655. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

