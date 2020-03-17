Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COUP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $27.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,073,655. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,580,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,196,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

