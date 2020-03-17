Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.