COVA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $582,363.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. COVA has a market capitalization of $300,076.21 and approximately $582,363.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 336.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.02228263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00192200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

