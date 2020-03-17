Covesting 1-Day Volume Tops $30,178.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $30,178.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 401.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.02222816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00192396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

