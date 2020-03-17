Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €28.50 by HSBC

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.14) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.31 ($50.36).

1COV opened at €24.90 ($28.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of €36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.34. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.07 ($31.48) and a 12 month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

