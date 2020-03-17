CPChain Hits Market Cap of $906,684.56 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. CPChain has a total market cap of $906,684.56 and $113,761.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

