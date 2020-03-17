Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 119,145 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,145 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.76% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

AKR traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 46,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,153. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.27%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

