Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after acquiring an additional 776,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,720,000 after acquiring an additional 755,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. 3,908,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

