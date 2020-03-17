Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 2.79% of Amalgamated Bank worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 310,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth $322,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAL. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. 3,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $373.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.52. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

