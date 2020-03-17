Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 111,715 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,715 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 2.10% of Extreme Networks worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,415. Extreme Networks, Inc has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

