Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.51% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2,777.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $13.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day moving average of $276.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.23 and a beta of 0.95. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $188.81 and a 12-month high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 0.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COKE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

