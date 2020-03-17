Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,719 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.26% of Lumentum worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. 36,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

