Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $11.79 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,788,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kirby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Kirby by 9.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kirby by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. 203,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

