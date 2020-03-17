Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,181 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.76% of Ping Identity worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Shares of PING traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

