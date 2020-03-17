Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,336 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TFS Financial worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 11.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 10,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

