Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Purchases 11,375 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.43% of Southwest Gas worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. 14,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

In related news, CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at $188,080.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $271,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

