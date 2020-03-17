Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,905 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Brightcove worth $15,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 324.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 192.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

BCOV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $219.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.