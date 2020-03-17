Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 12,461 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 284,192 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $6,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. 148,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

