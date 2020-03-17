Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after acquiring an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after acquiring an additional 176,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 129,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. 40,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,996. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

