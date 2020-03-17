Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 278,664 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 278,664 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Albany International worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Albany International by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 655.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

AIN traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. 13,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,461. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

