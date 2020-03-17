Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

