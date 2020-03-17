Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 35,187 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,112 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 35,187 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cree worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cree by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after acquiring an additional 279,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,532 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cree by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 375,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,973 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 771,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CREE. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

CREE stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. 43,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

