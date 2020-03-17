Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Morningstar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $1,562,893.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,931,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,680,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $823,311.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,744,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,152,902.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $13,521,534. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

MORN traded up $13.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.15. 2,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,131. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.