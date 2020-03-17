Cred (LBA) Trading Down 36.3% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.93 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 402.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.02248312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, UEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

