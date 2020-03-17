CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $62,177.57 and $12,579.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

