Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 316.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.39% of ArQule worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,784,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArQule alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ArQule presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of ARQL opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.