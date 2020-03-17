Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of L Brands worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in L Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in L Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on L Brands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

Shares of LB stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

