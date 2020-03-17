Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,109 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Gardner Denver worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,614,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,274,000 after purchasing an additional 477,040 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDI. BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

