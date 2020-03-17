Credit Suisse AG Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Entegris worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $4,936,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 840,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

