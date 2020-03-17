Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94,047 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.