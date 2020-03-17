Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,974 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

