Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of Terreno Realty worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $188,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,368,000 after buying an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,707,000 after buying an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 416,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.78. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

