Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 117,079 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of YPF worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YPF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,519,000 after buying an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in YPF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,898,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 2,143,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. YPF SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

