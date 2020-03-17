Credit Suisse Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,702 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,815 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,242,000 after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

