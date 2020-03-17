Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) Head to Head Contrast

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and HL Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 5.78 $51.58 million $1.82 5.99 HL Acquisition N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and HL Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A HL Acquisition N/A 11.35% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and HL Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 HL Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.32%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than HL Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of HL Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of HL Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Crescent Capital BDC

About HL Acquisition

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

