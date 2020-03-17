Critical Review: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) vs. MidSouth Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSL)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and MidSouth Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 2 1 2 0 2.00 MidSouth Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. MidSouth Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidSouth Bancorp pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and MidSouth Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A MidSouth Bancorp -38.21% -10.41% -1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and MidSouth Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $18.28 billion 1.43 $5.51 billion $1.70 5.26 MidSouth Bancorp $95.06 million 2.01 -$27.52 million ($0.37) -30.92

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than MidSouth Bancorp. MidSouth Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intesa Sanpaolo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats MidSouth Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, commercial networks and institutional clienteles, and other customers. It operates through a network of approximately 4,200 branches in Italy and 1,100 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of March 1, 2019, the company had 42 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

