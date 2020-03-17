Critical Survey: MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) & Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. MFA FINL INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. MFA FINL INC/SH pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MFA FINL INC/SH $581.73 million 3.97 $378.12 million $0.77 6.62

MFA FINL INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A MFA FINL INC/SH 65.00% 10.88% 2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 MFA FINL INC/SH 0 0 4 0 3.00

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.29%. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.76%. Given MFA FINL INC/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFA FINL INC/SH is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Summary

MFA FINL INC/SH beats Postal Realty Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. Its MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset annually or more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

