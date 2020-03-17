CryCash Price Reaches $0.0662 on Exchanges (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $316,391.57 and $143.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000092 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

