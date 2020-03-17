Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Tops $481.65 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $481.65 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BigONE, DDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00056050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.04063488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

CRO is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,231,050,228 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, BigONE, Fatbtc, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Dcoin, IDEX, DigiFinex, ABCC, CPDAX, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Upbit, DDEX, KuCoin, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bibox, Huobi Korea, OceanEx, Indodax and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

