Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $997,657.02

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $997,657.02 and $49,728.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.26 or 0.04032041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039288 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018483 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

