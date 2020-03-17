Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $308.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00067803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.04102041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039394 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018506 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

