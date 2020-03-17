CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $18,252.75 and approximately $26.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 406.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 279,687,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,104,794 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

