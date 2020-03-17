CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

EVD traded down €1.32 ($1.53) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.36 ($34.14). 718,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €35.36 ($41.12) and a 1 year high of €61.55 ($71.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

