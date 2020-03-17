Cube (AUTO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Cube has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CPDAX, HitBTC and IDEX. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $6,722.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.02237035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 379.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex, HitBTC, CPDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

