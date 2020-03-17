CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,900 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 1.74% of CubeSmart worth $106,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,790,000 after buying an additional 295,170 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after buying an additional 332,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,390. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

