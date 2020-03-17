Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMI. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22. Cummins has a twelve month low of $122.95 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

